Within the Krasnodar Territory, in a collision of 4 automobiles, 4 folks died and 7 had been injured, studies RIA News…

The press service of the Principal Directorate of the Ministry of Inside Affairs for the area clarified that the accident occurred on the Yeisk-Krasnodar freeway. In keeping with preliminary information, one of many automobiles drove into the oncoming lane, the place it made a head-on collision with one other automobile, inflicting a series response.

It’s famous that the injured man and minor youngster had been hospitalized within the Central Regional Hospital of the Shcherbinovsky district, and the remaining had been taken to the Yeisk metropolis hospital.

A examine was organized on the very fact of the incident.

The day earlier than, it was reported that 4 folks died in an accident with an elk close to Pskov, and yet one more was injured.