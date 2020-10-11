On the Moscow-Arkhangelsk highway in the Sokolsky district of the Vologda region, four people became victims of an accident. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Emergencies.

On the 490th kilometer of the road, Subaru Impreza and VAZ-2114 collided. In order to extract the bodies of the dead and one victim, who is now in the hospital, rescuers carried out a release. The causes and circumstances of the accident are being established.

This week in Dagestan there was an accident involving five cars, including a school Gazelle. Three people were killed. Eight children were injured.