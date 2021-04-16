Four people were killed in a collision between two cars, followed by a fire in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, according to website Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region on Friday, April 16.

The accident occurred on the 28th km of the Sovetsky-Zelenoborsk highway. According to preliminary data, Hyundai Tucson cars, registered to a 47-year-old resident of the Kommunistichesky village, and Hino Dutro, owned by a 31-year-old resident of the Chelyabinsk region, collided head-on.

“As a result of the road accident, cars were set on fire and four people were killed, whose identities are being established. At the scene of the accident there is an investigative-operational group, traffic police squads, ”it was reported.

Law enforcers establish all the circumstances of the incident.

