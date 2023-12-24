On the Rostov-Volgodonsk highway, four people were killed and one was injured as a result of a head-on collision between two cars. This was reported to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov Region on December 24.

“According to preliminary information, a driver born in 2001, driving a Hyundai Solaris, drove into oncoming traffic, where he collided with an oncoming Kia Cerato,” the department said.

As a result of the accident, both drivers died, as well as one passenger in each car. The injured passenger in the Kia was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Footage from the scene of the accident appeared online, showing how the Hyundai Solaris begins to swerve while remaining in its lane. However, the driver loses control and the car drifts into the oncoming lane, where it crashes into a Kia Cerato. The impact causes the Hyundai to roll over onto its side and slide to the side of the road.

Earlier that day, two people died as a result of a traffic accident in the Kemerovo region. The accident occurred at 07:00 (03:00 Moscow time) on the 424th km of the R-255 Siberia highway in the Chebulinsky district.