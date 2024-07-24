In Yekaterinburg, a truck collided with a VAZ, killing four people

Four people have died in a traffic accident in Yekaterinburg. The emergency in the city with a population of over a million was reported by the press service of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Sverdlovsk Region in Telegram.

On the night of July 24, a Renault truck failed to yield to a VAZ passenger car, resulting in a collision. The driver and three passengers of the car could not be saved – all of them were under 20 years old.

According to the truck driver, he did not notice the oncoming vehicle. An investigation has been launched into the accident.

