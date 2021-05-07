Four people died in a fire in a welding shop in Mytishchi near Moscow, reports RIA News citing a source in emergency services.

Prior to that, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Moscow Region reported about one victim. Information about the fire on 3rd Novaya Street, possession 42 arrived at 18:31, upon arrival of the first crew, a two-story non-residential building on an area of ​​20 square meters and a car standing on the street were on fire.

By 19:20, the area of ​​the fire increased to 225 square meters, and at 20:18 it was localized. There were oxygen cylinders inside the building, 11 of them were taken out, and rescuers also pulled out a propane cylinder. The threat of an explosion remains.

