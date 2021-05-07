A fire broke out in a welding center in Mytishchi near Moscow, as a result of which four people died. It is reported on Friday, May 7, the TV channel REN TV…

According to the information of the TV channel, the area of ​​fire was 225 square meters. m. Firefighters continue to work at the site. 11 pieces of equipment and 38 people were involved in extinguishing the fire source.

Earlier, on the night of May 4, a fire broke out in the Vechny Zov hotel in Moscow. The fire occurred in a building on 6th Kozhukhovskaya Street, it was assigned a second, increased, difficulty rank. As a result of the incident, two people were killed, another 12 were injured and were hospitalized. Among the victims, eight people are minors.

The priority version of the cause of the fire is called a short circuit, which occurred due to improper use of the building.