The fire broke out in the Golden Age boarding house for the elderly at the Pechatnik SNT in the Kemerovo Region, the Emergencies Ministry reported on January 8.

As specified TASS in the rescue department, four people became victims of the fire.

“Preliminarily, four people were killed,” a source told the agency. At the same time, he admitted that the number of victims could increase in the future.

The information message about the incident in the boarding house was received by the rescue services at 23:02 Moscow time.

The first fire and rescue unit, upon arrival, found that personal belongings were on fire in an area of ​​10 sq. m. 48 people were evacuated.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that 48 people and 14 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

According to data from open sources, the boarding house is commercial and is intended for round-the-clock stay of the elderly.

Earlier on Friday, a warehouse on Rabochaya Street caught fire in the Khimki city district. The area of ​​the fire was 2.7 thousand square meters. m. Information about the victims was not received.