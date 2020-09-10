In Surgut, the boat collided with a barge standing on the pier. Because of the emergency, 4 folks died – half of these on board the boat. Reported by Telegram-channel Life Shot.

As specifies Telegram-channel “112”, among the many victims there’s a three-year-old youngster. He’s now within the hospital. Based on Life Shot, the driving force of the boat didn’t discover the ship standing on the pier and flew into it at full velocity.

One of many victims of the collision was the native crime boss Vladimir Zyatkov, nicknamed “Zyatek”. The 65-year-old thief in legislation was stress-free on a ship along with his family and friends.