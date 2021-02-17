Four people became victims of a road traffic accident in the Irkutsk region, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region reports.

A regular bus, a truck and a Toyota Ipsum car collided. The incident happened in the Bratsk region on the A-331 Vilyui highway between Tulun and Bratsk near the village of Kuznetsovka.

According to police, the bus driver and three people in the Toyota were killed. It is noted that about 25 passengers were traveling on the bus. It is currently being established whether there are any victims among them.

EMERCOM employees work at the scene of the accident. On website departments are updating information on vehicles. It is reported that Toyota Ipsum, Citroen bus and KamAZ timber carrier collided. The federal highway was not blocked.

