The Ukrainian military fired nine shells in the direction of the village of Rubizhne in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), four people were killed as a result of the shelling. This was announced on Sunday, July 24, by the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC).

“The shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 17:00 – at the village of Rubizhne with the use of artillery pieces of 155 millimeters (nine shells). As a result of the shelling, four civilians were killed., — stated in the Telegram channel of the representative office.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Ukrainian troops shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, damaging a kindergarten and apartment buildings. In addition, 24 transformer substations were de-energized, 2,150 subscribers of the village of the Trudovskaya mine and the settlement of Aleksandrovka were left without power supply.

Also, the head of the administration of the Kakhovka district in the Kherson region, Vladimir Leontiev, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the area from the American multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS. Ukrainian troops purposefully hit civilian infrastructure, he stressed, pointing out that these actions of the Ukrainian military are terror against the civilian population.

On July 24, a blow from the Armed Forces of Ukraine was delivered to the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. The Ukrainian military fired five shells with a caliber of 155 mm It was noted that a man died.

The day before, footage of the consequences of the shelling of the Kirovsky district of Donetsk by the armed forces of Ukraine was published. The child found fragments of a shell on the street. He said that the first shell hit the car, the second flew into the cemetery.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

