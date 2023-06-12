Four people, including two children, died in a fire in the village of Yakovlevo in Orekhovo-Zuyevo. This was announced on the night of June 12 by an Izvestia source in emergency services.

It is noted that the family rented a one-story private house for the summer, and a fire broke out in it. The elderly man managed to escape.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire area was 35 square meters. m. At 2:12 the fire was localized, at 3:11 firefighters eliminated open burning.

Two women born in 1947 and 1969, as well as two children born in 2017, died.

Earlier, on June 11, it was reported that a fire broke out in a residential building on Mira Avenue in Moscow. The initial burning area was 60 square meters. m, the fire went into the wooden floors. Eyewitnesses suggested that the fire could have started due to wiring problems. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire on an area of ​​30 square meters. m.