In the Yashkinsky district of the Kemerovo region, four people died and two were injured as a result of an accident. This was announced on Saturday, June 3, by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

“A traffic accident occurred at the 76th kilometer of the Kemerovo-Yashkino-Taiga highway. Employees of the state traffic inspectorate and the investigative team of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Yashkinsky municipal district arrived at the scene, ”the press service’s Telegram channel said.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the Toyota Corolla, having violated the rules, ran into a road fence, after which he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and crashed into a tree. As a result, the car caught fire.

“As a result of an accident, 4 people – two men and two women aged 24 to 38 years old – died on the spot before the arrival of an ambulance, 2 more men aged 24 and 25 years old were hospitalized,” the press service said.

Police officers are working at the scene of the accident, finding out all the circumstances of the incident.

On the same day, a fatal accident occurred in the Nizhny Novgorod region on the M7 Volga federal highway. During the collision of a foreign car and a Gazelle, five people died, including three minors. According to Izvestia, the Nissan driver drove into the oncoming lane, where there was a head-on collision with an oncoming car.

As a result of the accident, two children and two adults died on the spot. Another child and adult were admitted to the hospital with injuries. Later, the Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, David Melik-Guseinov, said that the child died in intensive care.