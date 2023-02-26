In the Atyuryevsky district, as a result of an accident, four people died, including two children, and three were injured. This was reported by the press service of the State Traffic Inspectorate of Mordovia on Saturday, February 25.

As a result of the collision, the Volkswagen Passat caught fire, the driver and two passengers died at the scene, including a child born in 2021. The driver and three underage passengers of the Kia Carnival were injured, they were hospitalized, where the child, born in 2009, later died, according to Telegram channel.

The prosecutor’s office of the republic organized a check on the fact of the incident, it is indicated in statement. The circumstances of the accident are being established.

Earlier, on February 23, it became known about a fatal accident in the Ulug-Khemsky kozhuun of Tuva. Five people died. According to Izvestia, two cars collided.