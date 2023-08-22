SK confirmed the death of 4 people on a tour of underground sewers in Moscow

Four people, including a minor, died as a result of an underground tour of the sewers in Moscow. Information confirmed in the press service of the Moscow Sledkom, specifying that the fate of the rest of the diggers is unknown, they are looking for emergency services.

Investigators were able to identify eight participants in the tour, but there could have been more. According to the publication, six bodies were found.

“Currently, the investigators have identified three persons involved in organizing and conducting this excursion, with one of whom investigations are currently being carried out in the division of the department,” the press service of the Investigative Committee added, noting that they would apply for his detention .

The apartments of the missing guide Konstantin Filippov and the likely organizer of walks through the sewers Nikita Dubas, who was previously detained, are being searched, the newspaper writes. Base.

On the day when a group of diggers descended into underground structures, there was a heavy downpour in Moscow: more than half of the monthly rainfall fell. The rain flooded some metro stations and shopping malls. Presumably, the organizers of the tour did not take into account the weather forecast and ignored the warnings of emergency services. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened under the article on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.