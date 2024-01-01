Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/01/2024 – 13:41

Three men and a woman were declared dead after being found unconscious in the early morning of this Monday, 1st, inside a BMW parked at the Balneário Camboriú Bus Terminal, in Santa Catarina. According to the State Military Fire Department (CBMSC), the victims, who were between 16 and 24 years old, suffered cardiorespiratory arrests. There were attempts to revive them around 7:30 am, but they did not resist. The case is investigated by the Civil Police.

The delegate on duty Bruno Effori stated that the group was made up of friends and family from Paracatu, a municipality in the interior of Minas Gerais. They had spent New Year's Eve in Balneário Camboriú and were returning to São José, the municipality where they were staying.

After the New Year's Eve party, a car took part of the family to the neighboring city and another, with the four victims, went to the Balneário Camboriú bus station at around 3am to pick up a fifth person who had arrived by bus from Minas.

As soon as they parked at the location, however, the four passengers began to feel sick inside the car. As a result, the group decided to wait there for a while after the arrival of the person they had picked up, but there was no improvement.

The Fire Department states that the deaths were declared on site, “after 40 minutes of advanced resuscitation procedures” by members of the corporation and SAMU rescuers. According to the corporation, the cause of cardiorespiratory arrests is still unknown.

The victims are a woman, aged 19, and three men, aged 16, 21 and 24. The bodies were sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML). Military Police, Municipal Guard, Civil Police and the Scientific Police were called in to continue the investigation and forensic procedures.

One of the Civil Police's hypotheses is that a mechanical failure occurred in the vehicle. After the incident, family members of the victims reported that the BMW had recently undergone tampering with the exhaust, information that is now being investigated by the police.