Four people have died this Sunday when two ultralights crashed in a wooded area near an airstrip of the Moià municipality (Barcelona) aerodrome. The hypothesis handled by the firefighters of the Generalitat is that the two aircraft collided and then at least one of them caught fire. The identity of the four victims has not yet been released. The Mossos d’Esquadra have reported that their Air Safety Technical Unit, specialized in the investigation of air accidents and aeronautical regulations, has taken charge of the investigation.

The firefighters have been alerted at 10:44 this Sunday by a witness who has seen how an ultralight lost height and crashed in a wooded area. Four firefighters vehicles have gone to the Fàbrega area, as well as a helicopter, which has displaced members of the Special Actions Group (GRAE). The ultralight has caught fire and has caused a small forest fire that has spread through the surrounding vegetation. After putting out the flames, firefighters have located two lifeless people in the device.

Later, around 2:00 p.m., the emergency services received a second notice that there could be another aircraft involved in the accident as it had not returned to the aerodrome. The rescue teams have searched the area until locating this second ultralight, hidden by the orography, 300 meters from the first. In the device, there were two other lifeless people.

Civil Protection has activated the Special Aeronautical Emergency Plan of Catalonia (AEROCAT) in the alert phase. This Sunday is the second fatal accident in just a year in Catalonia in which ultralights are involved. In July, the sole occupant of an ultralight aircraft died while trying to land at the Prat de la Plana aerodrome, also in Moià.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter