Four people have died and another two have been injured in two traffic accidents that occurred during the early hours of the morning in the province of Malaga in less than an hour. The first of them happened at 2:20 p.m. this Thursday on the A-7 highway near the capital of Malaga. The second, at 3.15, on the A-355 road in the municipality of Coín, in the Guadalhorce valley. One of the injured was transferred to the Clinical Hospital in the capital of Malaga while the other went by his own means to a health center to be treated, as reported by the 112 Andalucía Emergency service. With them there are already 21 people who have died on roads in the province of Malaga so far this year, according to data from the General Directorate of Traffic.

Several people called 112 around 2:20 in the morning to request help after a van and a car collided on the A-7 in the municipality of Malaga and near Torremolinos. Those who alerted emergencies explained that there were several people trapped in the vehicles and the room notified the firefighters of the capital, in addition to the Civil Traffic Guard and the health services. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman imprisoned in one of the cars, but they had already died. Two other men were injured in the accident. One of them was evacuated to the Clinical Hospital of Malaga, while the other was transferred to a health center by private means.

The second accident occurred just 55 minutes later at kilometer 4 of the A-355 highway near the municipality of Coín. Different calls put the emergency services on notice and explained that there was a car stopped on the road and that another collided with it. One of the vehicles had also started to burn and its flames had spread to the other. Members of the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters, Civil Protection and the Andalusian Forest Fire Extinguishing Service (Infoca), as well as ambulances and agents of the Civil Guard, then traveled to the place. When they arrived, they could only certify the death of two people who were in one of the burned-out cars. The place of the accident – where circulation has already been restored – is just over ten kilometers away, on the same road, from where on June 29 two young people aged 24 and 26 lost their lives after colliding head-on with a truck. It is also near the section where a few days before two other women died in similar circumstances.

Malaga roads have claimed up to 21 victims so far this year, 13 of them so far this summer. On August 7 and 8, a motorcyclist, a driver and a pedestrian died in Antequera, Teba and Málaga respectively after suffering traffic accidents. The first died after colliding with his motorcycle against a car on the A-7281 road. The second after colliding his car against a truck on the A-384 road. The third had gotten out of his damaged vehicle on the A-7 motorway inside the Churriana tunnel when he was run over by another car, according to sources from the Malaga Traffic Management Center.

The last long weekend in August left 17 deaths in traffic accidents throughout Spain, one less than in 2022. Most of the accidents occurred on conventional roads and half were caused by leaving the road. From the beginning of the year to the 15th of this month, 675 people have lost their lives on the road, 5% less than in the same period last year, according to Traffic data.