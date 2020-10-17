As part of the investigation into the murder of a teacher in France, four people were detained, one of whom is a minor.

According to AFP, all the detainees were close friends of the alleged killer.

On Friday, near an educational institution in the suburbs of Paris, an unknown person beheaded a history teacher. The suspect was shot by police.

According to media reports, the deceased teacher taught freedom of speech lessons, in which he showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, which displeased the parents of several students.

The alleged killer, according to unofficial information, is an 18-year-old boy who was born in Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the crime scene. He called the murder of the teacher a terrorist attack.

The anti-terrorist department of the prosecutor’s office is already investigating this high-profile crime.