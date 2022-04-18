Oaxaca.- A fire registered in the hill of Gachupínlocated in the municipality of Magdalena Peñasco, Oaxaca, left an unfortunate balance, four people burned to deathincluding a minor.

The facts were informed by the Secretary of Public Security of Oaxaca (SSPO), it was also reported that the Sinister was controlled last night Sunday.

The people who died were identified such as Serafín HM, 60 years old, Héctor CV, 32, Serafín HC, 68, and Reynaldo B., 17 years old.

In addition to the four people who died, there are two missing volunteers.both joined to suffocate the flames, as reported by the State Civil Protection.

The search brigades have been made up of elements of Civil Protection, as well as the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) and the Army, who hope to locate the volunteers in the following hours.