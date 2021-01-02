Four people were killed, three children were injured as a result of a collision between a minivan and a truck on the Volgograd-Kamensk highway. This was announced on Saturday, January 2, in the propaganda department of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov Region.

“Tatsinsky district, at 04:15 on the 249th km of the Volgograd-Kamensk highway, a driver, male born in 1983, driving a Hyundai H1 car, according to preliminary data, moving from Volgograd in the direction of M-4“ Don ”, allowed collision with Renault Premium moving in the same direction ”, – specified the law enforcement officers.

According to them, after the collision in a Hyundai car, four people were killed: a driver, a man-passenger and two more women-passengers. The children in the car – a boy born in 2011, two girls born in 2012 and 2009 – were injured. They were urgently taken to the Central Regional Hospital of the Tatsinsky District.

Earlier that day, it was reported that in the Yaroslavl region four people were killed in a collision of three cars on the M-8 Kholmogory highway.

On the same day, an accident was reported in Udmurtia, in which two adults and a child were killed in a collision between Kia Rio and Toyota Land Cruiser. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Udmurtia reported that eight more people, including five children, were injured in the car accident.