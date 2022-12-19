In Tomsk, a criminal group of four people is awaiting trial on charges of illicit trafficking in surrogate alcohol. It is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

The investigation believes that from November 2019 to June 2021, the attackers purchased an alcohol-containing liquid, made counterfeit alcohol from it, and then sold it in Tomsk under the guise of products of well-known brands. The scheme was developed by the leader of the criminal community – a 63-year-old man.

During the searches, the police seized from illegal circulation more than 10 tons of unmarked alcoholic products worth more than 2 million rubles, as well as glass bottles and plastic containers, labels for them and boxes, liquid filling machines and labeling equipment.

As specified by RIA “Tomsk”men are accused of creating and participating in an organized criminal community (parts 1, 2 of article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, provides for up to 10 and up to 20 years in prison, respectively), as well as in the production of goods without labeling (part 6 of article 171.1 of the Criminal Code Russian Federation, provides for up to six years in prison).

The materials of the multi-episode criminal case with the approved indictment were transferred to the Leninsky District Court of Tomsk for consideration.

On December 6, it was reported that in Yakutsk, a businessman was facing trial for illegal trafficking of more than 9 tons of counterfeit alcohol and 4,000 packs of cigarettes. The total cost of production amounted to 4.4 million rubles.