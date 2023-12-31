The governor of the northern Mexican state of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, reported this Saturday on the arrest of four people related to the armed attack that occurred on Friday at a party 15 years in Ciudad Obregónwhich left a balance of six people dead and 26 injured.

“I inform you that we managed to arrest four people who are related to the violent events that occurred yesterday in the municipality of Cajeme,” said the state president on the social network X.

In addition, he added, the car that was used to carry out the crime, assault rifles and drugs were seized, “which were in his possession at the time of the arrest.”

The events occurred at a 15th birthday party, a traditional celebration for teenage girls in Mexico, around 1:40 a.m. (8:40 GMT) on Friday in Ciudad Obregón, a town in the municipality.

At the party there was a mobile nightclub in the middle of the street where hitmen arrived with assault rifles that, according to the authorities, They shot directly at the head of a criminal group.

Local media reported that the target of the attack was Leonardo Vega Arellano, alias 'El Wacho' or 'El Soldado'.

Witnesses at the party reported that a few minutes before the attack there was a confrontation between several young people that ended with dozens of people injured by blows with fists and objects, but the authorities have not established how the events occurred.

This Saturday, Durazo recognized elements and members of the state Security table, who, he asserted, acted “expeditiously to achieve these results.”

“We will not let our guard down to continue working to safeguard the safety of all Sonorans,” he concluded.

With this massacre there are at least 50 homicides so far in December in Cajeme, one of the municipalities with the most murders in the country, made up of Ciudad Obregón and the Yaqui Valley, where a dozen missing persons have also been reported during the month.

Massacres and mass disappearances have increased in Mexico this December.

Just this Thursday, authorities reported the kidnapping of 12 people in the municipality of Taxco, in the southern state of Guerrero.



Criminals murdered five university students on December 3 in the municipality of Celaya, in the central state of Guanajuato.

In that same state, a shooting at a party caused 11 deaths and 14 injuries on December 17 in the municipality of Salvatierra.

Furthermore, since December 8, they have disappeared 14 people after a shooting by the Familia Michoacana in Texcaltitlán, in the State of Mexico.

