Lucknow Amid the rapidly changing political developments following the Hathras case, police have lodged an FIR (FIR) against unknown people on charges of conspiracy, caste-based attempts to spoil the image of the government and spoil the atmosphere at Chandpa police station in the district. Four people have been arrested in this case. A total of 21 cases have been filed in this regard across the state. Four youths associated with an organization going to Hathras from Delhi have been arrested by the police.

Conspiracy to burn UP under the pretext of Hathras- Police

According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Bulandshahar, Prayagraj, Hathras, Ayodhya, Lucknow Commissionerate, regarding six cases in various police station areas of Hathras district, besides objectionable comments on various platforms in Hathras district. In total 13 cases have been registered. He has been arrested for taking preventive action against four suspects going from Delhi towards Hathras. Police allege that these people are involved in the conspiracy to burn Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of Hathras.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said sternly that ‘not only is there a conspiracy to spread ethnic and communal riots in the country and the state, but there is also funding from abroad to lay its foundation.’

PFI and CFI concerned people arrested

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that on Monday, police had received information that some suspected persons were going from Delhi towards Hathras. On this, suspicious vehicles were checked near the toll plaza branch. When the four youths who were in the Swift Dzire vehicle were intercepted and questioned, they came to know about their relationship with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organization Campus Front of India (CFI). Among the arrested were Siddiqui, a resident of Nagla, Muzaffarnagar, Siddique, a resident of Mallikapuram, Masood Ahmed, a resident of Jarwal in Bahraich district and Alam of Kotwali area of ​​Rampur district.

Police recovered suspicious literature

Police sources said that from his possession suspected literature which adversely affected the mobile, laptop and peace system has also been recovered. An FIR was lodged by the police on Sunday evening at the Chandpa police station, which included a string of serious charges ranging from threatening the unity and integrity of the country (treason) to promoting enmity between various groups. Separate cases have been filed against the workers of political parties in the Chandpa police station on Sunday and Monday also on charges like violation of official business and violation of prohibitory orders.

There were plans to spoil the atmosphere

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Monday informed about the cases filed in the Chandpa police station. He told that efforts are being made to spoil the atmosphere with posters, social media posts. An FIR has been registered against such people. Prashant Kumar said that the first case was in Chandpa police station in an attempt to spoil the atmosphere with viral audio. An attempt has been made to spoil the atmosphere of UP under a conspiracy. We are taking action on the basis of matters. Many agencies are investigating this matter.

Case filed in 20 streams

It is worth mentioning that at the Tahrir of a police sub-inspector, in the Chandpa police station of Hathras, section 109 (abetment of offense) of the Indian Penal Code, 124A (attempt to threaten the unity and integrity of the country-sedition) 120 B (conspiracy), 153 -A (spreading maliciousness on the basis of religion, language and caste), 153-B (statements adversely affecting national integrity), 195 (fabricating evidence), 465 (counterfeiting), 468 (use of misleading documents), 501 ( A total of 20 sections, including defamatory printing), 505 (statement making the atmosphere of fear) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Amendment Act 2008, have been filed on Sunday.

The Deputy Inspector has written in his Tahrir that in order to take advantage of some unfortunate elements of Hathras unfortunate incident under a criminal conspiracy to disturb the peace and tranquility of the entire state and incite caste hatred, the hatred and contempt for the Government established by law in the State Are provoking the victim’s family. It has been written in the sub-inspector’s Tahrir that the victim is pressuring the family to misrepresentation and luring them to lie by giving them a lure of Rs 50 lakh. The peace of Hathras and the state has been affected by attempting to change the statements given earlier.

Unknown journalist also mentioned in Tahrir

It is also written in Tahrir that in order to fulfill his purpose, the alleged unknown journalist tried to call the victim’s brother to ask his parents to tell the media that they were not satisfied with the administration’s action is. Apart from this, he also tried to say that the deceased had told him about the gangrape. Whereas, in the first tahrir given by the victim family, the victim and her family had only spoken about the assault. The police sub-inspector has also written that the Per has not been confirmed in the Forensic Science Experiment School and the Medical Report.

Fake statement of CM aired

According to Tahrir, after luring the family with seduction, the family later spoke of rape. As part of this elusive scheme, an unknown leader whose audio is getting viral on social media, pressurized the family of the victim’s relative woman that they are not satisfied with the government’s action. Apart from this, a fake statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been broadcast. This is a conspiracy to spread caste hatred.

Significantly, Rashtriya Lok Dal Vice President Jayant Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party delegation and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar along with his supporters had come to meet the victim’s family. On Sunday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal accused Deputy Speaker Jayant Chaudhary and the workers of lathi charge.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that in the delegation of a political party, five people were allowed to meet the victim’s family but after some time a large number of people reached to meet him. Damaged the inhibitors by violating the injunction. A case has been filed against these people. In the Chandpa police station, a case has been filed against the activists of a political party for several charges including assaulting and abusing the police, jamming the road.

