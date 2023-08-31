The National Police have arrested four people in Gran Canaria for their alleged belonging to a criminal organization that regularized immigrants with false documents, as reported by the armed forces in a statement. Those arrested housed the immigrants in buildings located on the island that did not have the minimum sanitary conditions or hygiene, according to the investigators. Three of them have entered prison. They are attributed crimes of promoting illegal immigration, document falsification, usurpation of property and belonging to a criminal organization.

The police investigation attributes to the network a profit of more than 250,000 euros. According to the investigations, those involved, detained in the municipalities of Arucas and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, received information from other criminal organizations that were engaged in human trafficking about the departures of boats from Morocco. The plot charged each person between 250 and 400 euros, an amount that depended on the location and route of the transfer and included their accommodation and food, as well as the trip to the peninsula. If the migratory traffic had to be done by air, the figure could increase up to 4,000 euros.

The organization was divided into two distinct branches, one based in Morocco and the second in Spain. Its members were in charge of receiving immigrants who came by boat from Morocco and arrived in Gran Canaria, they also managed their maintenance and their transfer to the peninsula. According to the researchers, the different functions of boat pilot, intermediary or person responsible for collecting money were distributed. The members settled in Spain managed the necessary procedures to acquire the boarding passes and leave the island; In addition, they were in charge of receiving the payments for the transfers and controlling the buildings where the immigrants were housed.

According to the Police, the criminal organizations that were dedicated to human trafficking told them when the boats left Morocco for Spain and the data of the people who had paid in advance for accommodation in Spain. Once they arrived in Gran Canaria, they were transferred to the peninsula or to another European country, depending on the amount of money they contributed. For this they used falsified birth registrations and registration certificates.