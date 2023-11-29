Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Four people had to be treated this Wednesday after a house caught fire in Cartagena. The Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia received a call alerting about the fire around 3:00 p.m. According to witnesses, the fire originated on the second floor of a building on Ramón y Cajal Street in the port city, where a lot of smoke was coming out.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council and the Cartagena Local Police traveled to the scene of the fire, confirming the need for toilets to serve the occupants of the home. The Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management sent two Mobile Emergency Units to the fire.

Health workers treated four men aged 15, 17, 46 and 65 who did not need to be transferred to a hospital. The causes of the fire are unknown at this time.