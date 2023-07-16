Melissa Robinson, public information officer for Henry County government, confirmed that four people were killed and a suspect was still at large.

four people were killed shot this Saturday morning, in a suburb of Atlanta, the police reported that shooter fled from the place of shooting and remains a fugitive from justice.

The “incident of active shooter“It happened around 10:45 a.m. in hamptona small town of Atlanta GeorgiaHenry County said in a social media post.

The specific location of the shooting It was not immediately clear, however preliminary reports indicate the attacker is a man in his 50s who is about five feet tall and wears a dark shirt with a shade of red.

Melissa Robinson, public information officer for the government of the henry countyconfirmed that four people died and what a suspect he was still a fugitive around 3 pm, according to what was reported by the US media.

Authorities asked residents to avoid the Dogwood Lakes area, where the the shootinggiven that the suspect He had not yet been arrested and they could be in danger. See also NASA successfully launches the last of its satellites to monitor hurricanes

According to what the Police told Channel 2 Action News it is a “dynamic” situation and they are looking for the assailant who fled in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia vehicle with the license plate DHF756.