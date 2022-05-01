Guadalajara Jalisco. – In two different factsJalisco authorities managed arrest four people who deceived their victims by posing as workers in existing companies or that they did not belong to the dependency of which they wore uniforms and even the truck with logos.

The State Prosecutor’s Office (FE) in Jalisco first reported the arrest and criminal proceedings faced by two men who posed as workers of the Intermunicipal Drinking Water and Sewage System (SIAPA) of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

In this case, it was reported Sergio Z. and Juan José E. or Omar Alejandro F.., were linked to process, after the past April 18thmunicipal police of Guadalajara, arrested them at the request of a woman who turned out to be the legal representative of SIAPA.

It was in full discussion on public roads in the neighborhood Santa Teresa of the capital of Guadalajara when the police were required by the complainant, since the people wore uniforms of the inter-municipal body and even a truck with logos of the agency.

At the beginning of the questions, one of the men showed a supposed SIAPA identification and they even showed the truck that they indicated as official, however, when the information was corroborated, it turned out to be false, so they now face criminal proceedings for usurpation of public functions or profession and improper use of uniforms or badges and forgery of seals, brands, keys and stamps.

In the other case, a man and a woman were detained by personnel from the General Directorate of Patrimonial and Financial Crimes because they posed as employees of a financial institution that turned out to be non-existent and deceived their victims by requesting bank deposits from fake credit exchange.

The defendants were Mario Alberto C. o Alberto R. o Alberto F., in addition to Maria Georgina L. or Karina M., being detained in the Providencia neighborhood, one of the exclusive areas that the capital of Jalisco has.

Both people pretended to be advisers to the supposed financial company Capital Country in which they offered non-existent loans, for which they requested guarantees from clients such as Bank transferscash and even jewelry in order to grant them a certain amount of credit which they never received.

Because management staff property crimes had a complaint in which these people were pointed out, an operation was set up through which they were captured when they tried to commit fraud against a person.

The State Prosecutor’s Office continues with the investigations regarding these people and in case of having been a victim of said couple, it is recommended that you go to the dependency facilities to present your complaint on 14th Street, in the Industrial Zone.