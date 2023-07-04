Bollini’s team starts by beating the hosts 4-0. Thanks to the three goals that came from the spot. And the fourth, with D’Andrea who had missed a penalty, came on a free kick

Peter Scognamiglio

Intense blue, overwhelming at times: Malta wasn’t exactly a high obstacle – let’s be honest – but in this U19 European Championship we needed to start strong. And Italy does it, immediately biting the hosts in a historyless debut. At the National Stadium in Ta Qali it ended 4-0 for Bollini’s boys, immediately at the top of group A with Portugal (next opponent, Thursday 6 July at 6 pm) who beat Poland 2-0. Three goals came from the penalty spot (with Italy having four in favour, but one missed): Cher Ndour (in his U19 debut) and then Pio Esposito hit the target from 11 metres. Before the interval, D’Andrea failed to score from the penalty spot, but redeemed himself at the beginning of the second half with a great left-footed free-kick fouled by the barrier. Poker still on penalty, in full recovery: the newcomer Samuele Vignato is very cold. Classic soft evening with a lot to lose, in which Italy is good at eliminating any theoretical pitfall.

See also Berrettini immediately out in Cincinnati: Tiafoe wins in 3 sets THE CHOICES — Bollini has to deal with the disqualifications of Chiarodia and Faticanti, absences on the backbone between defense and midfield. The back four line is thus redesigned with two adaptations: inside Regonesi from central alongside Lorenzo Dellavalle, while Missori (new signing of Sassuolo) moves to the left leaving the right side to Kayode. In the 4-3-3 Amatucci is the bottom apex, with Lipani and Ndour in between. In front of the typical trident: Pio Esposito flanked by Koleosho and D’Andrea. The hosts oppose a conservative 3-5-2, with mechanisms that work well but are not enough to stem the blue waves: in the middle of the field is Lucas Caruana, seen in the Primavera of Sampdoria, but the most talented is Dylan Scicluna (one of two brothers from Wolverhampton) who played for Australia at U20 level, then accepting the Maltese call-up.

TRIS of PENALTIES — Italy starts with its foot on the accelerator and finds no resistance. In the first 20′ the opportunities arrive in series: Ndour, new signing of Paris Saint Germain, is immediately dominant with his forays from vertical midfielder and comes close to scoring (saving on the line) on a tasty assist from D’Andrea. The advantage is in the air: from a corner, Lipani’s header lands on Bridgman’s arm and the Israeli referee Frid (there is no Var) indicates the spot. Ndour presents himself, who wets his U19 debut with the goal. The big boy born in Brescia, whom Benfica did not let go to the U20 World Cup, wants to recover the arrears of the blue and is very close to doubling: from a free kick (24′) he spins his right foot and hits the post. At these levels, he can be dominant. Meanwhile, a monologue is staged, which produces series of penalties on which Bollini alternates the shooters: in the 35th minute, captain Micaleff throws Esposito down, the Inter striker himself goes to kick, who scores 2-0, taking away the satisfaction of entering among the scorers both at the U20 World Cup (splendid heel against Colombia) and at this European Championship. Esposito also wins the third penalty for Italy in less than 45′, aiming to dribble poor Micallef who is sent off for a second yellow card: the 11-metre token is played this time by D’Andrea, who however shoots high. See also Hirving Lozano already has a price

WITH EASE — The interval served the Sassuolo attacker (5 appearances in Serie A) to digest the mistake and make up for it: Amatucci’s close touch on a free-kick and a big left that ended up on goal after chipping the barrier. In essence, the game ends here. With three goals and one man more, Italy enters management mode and – without getting too damned much – pitches the tents in the offensive midfield and tries new things. With the entrance of Vignato (D’Andrea not very happy to leave the field…) Koleosho passes to the right in the trident. Esposito’s header from Kayode’s cross was the second blue wood of the match and gives an idea of ​​how hungry the youngest of the three brothers is. Bollini at the end of the day also gives space to Pisilli, Turco and Hasa. The penalties for Italy become four when Hili, in full recovery, catches Turco himself: Vignato is the fourth different shooter and displaces Sacco for the 4-0. Head to the next one, it will be more complicated. See also Gazzetta TV: the latest video news from the world of sport