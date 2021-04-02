UN mission in said FinancialToday, Friday, four peacekeepers were killed and many were wounded in an attack on their base in the northern town of “Aghlhawk”.

“The peacekeepers valiantly repelled a sophisticated attack by many heavily armed terrorists,” the mission added in a statement.

And she explained, “A tentative toll shows that four blue helmets were killed and wounded.”

A source from the mission stated that the victims were from a Chadian unit deployed in the region.

The mission confirmed that the attackers suffered heavy losses in their ranks, including a number of deaths.

And extremists are active in northern Mali.

“Helicopters have been sent to the site to transport the injured,” the statement said.