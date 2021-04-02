UN mission in said FinancialToday, Friday, four peacekeepers were killed and many were wounded in an attack on their base in the northern town of “Aghlhawk”.
“The peacekeepers valiantly repelled a sophisticated attack by many heavily armed terrorists,” the mission added in a statement.
Read also … 11 soldiers were killed in an attack in Mali
And she explained, “A tentative toll shows that four blue helmets were killed and wounded.”
A source from the mission stated that the victims were from a Chadian unit deployed in the region.
The mission confirmed that the attackers suffered heavy losses in their ranks, including a number of deaths.
And extremists are active in northern Mali.
“Helicopters have been sent to the site to transport the injured,” the statement said.
