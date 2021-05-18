A woman telecommuting in Mexico City. Moisés Pablo / CUARTOSCURO

New indications about the damage caused by the covid-19 crisis in the progress of gender equality. In this case, referring to Latin America. Almost two out of every ten Ibero-American directors are considering leaving their job due to the impossibility of combining it with their family responsibilities, according to the Esade Gender Monitor Latam 2021 , e Worked by the Spanish business school and AméricaEconomía Intelligence based on more than 1,000 surveys of executives from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru. 2.2% of these managers have already left their career.

This crisis shows the fragility of the progress that, apparently, had taken place in terms of equity, says Esade, in view of the fact that seven out of ten women surveyed consider that the pandemic will have negative effects on gender equality. Among other things, in the face of his rise in the business organization chart. More than 41% of them consider that the situation will negatively affect their chances of promotion.

And all this despite the fact that, as the directives declare, during the pandemic men have rolled up their sleeves due to the lack of external help and have assumed more tasks at home. Co-responsibility has improved in Latin America as a result of the covid. In fact, if before the virus there were 68% of the directives who habitually shared family tasks with their partners, during the hardest part of the crisis they were 78%.

Some progress among more negative notes. Because the Ibero-American executives increasingly complain with more force about the favorable treatment that men receive in the company when occupying management positions. This is stated by eight out of ten respondents, seven percentage points more than in last year’s edition of the Esade Gender Monitor. Something that is exacerbated in the case of the youngest managers (of the Millennium and Z generations), among whom almost nine out of ten appreciate this inequality.

Among the main barriers that Latin American executives encounter in their day-to-day performance are: wage inequality (22.9%), lack of recognition of the tasks performed (20.8%) and the difficulty of reconciling work and life. family (15.1%). And the handicaps that stand out in professional promotion are: the lack or ineffectiveness of gender equality policies (16.5%), the difficulty of combining childcare with a position of responsibility (15.8%) and the fact that women usually choose positions that allow a better balance between personal and professional life (15.1%).

With and without measures

According to the directives consulted, there are still slightly less than a third of Latin American business organizations that consider that gender equality is a fad, something temporary. There are also few companies that lack conciliation measures and reward face-to-faceism, specifically 18%.

Among the corporations that have committed to the advancement of women in management, the lines of action implemented are mainly leadership training (20.6%), time flexibility (17.3%), evaluation systems by performance (14.1%), work-life balance aid (13.2%) and coaching, mentoring Y sponsoring (10.8%).

But the directives believe that it would be more effective to introduce indicators in companies to evaluate equal opportunities, which are the basis of the equality plans promoted by the different Latin American governments, as well as the training of staff in unconscious gender biases. In any case, Latin American executives believe that in order to finally achieve effective equality there must be a change in mentality about the role assigned to women in society, more effective laws against sexual harassment and violence and the promotion of joint responsibility in society. their respective countries.