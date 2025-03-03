A report made by the Council of Chambers of Commerce reveals that almost four out of ten companies in the community do not have a mandatory protocol for action in case of situations or behaviors of sexual harassment or by reason of sex.

During the presentation of the study, the president of the Council, Antonio Miguel Méndez Pozo, has broken down the document in which 345 companies have participated and in whose selection its size, activity sector and number of working people have detailed.

In this regard, he explained that the business fabric of Castilla y León is nourished above all of microenterprises, by 75 percent, followed by small (16 percent) and medium enterprises (9 percent). “By activity sectors, those of other services (18.3 percent) stand out; industry (17.22 percent), trade (15 percent) and construction (9.4 percent) are the ones with the greatest representation in the sample and the time of evaluating the situation of sustainability three aspects have been taken into account: economic and management, environmental and social,” he continued.

On economic and management aspects, he stressed that more than half of the companies surveyed, 61.70 percent, have a strategic plan that guarantees economic sustainability of the company in the medium and long term and that includes social and environmental aspects or that they plan to improve it in the short term compared to 13.3 percent who claim not to have planned to address this issue. In this sense, he has pointed out that in the “DNA” of the companies should record this type of issues and that reports how they will “make visible and sensitize” entrepreneurs to undertake these plans.

It has also referred to the fact that 29 percent of the companies surveyed have integrated R&D in their strategy and 47.80 percent plan to improve it or start working on it.

“It highlights with 72 percent the number of companies that have identified their key interest groups and have established an action plan with each group to analyze their satisfaction index and 16 percent indicate that it will pay more attention in this aspect. However, There are almost 12 percent of companies that do not analyze the interests of their customers to try to increase its productivity. In what, to communication policy in this area, practically one hundred percent have established an action plan with clients and suppliers or plan to implement it in the short term through the communication policy, “he said.

Regarding environmental aspects, Méndez Pozo has detailed that 52.2 percent have implemented in their businesses sustainability criteria In the use of energy and material resources, “adopting measures such as the use of the circular economy, reduction of consumption or the use of green energy”, while another 42 percent have planned to improve these measures. “It is appreciated the importance that 66.7 percent of the companies give to measures for the reduction of waste and pollution that have already implemented, compared to 2.1 percent that do not take into account these measures. The remaining 31.20% will improve them in the medium or short term,” he abounded.

The president of the Cameral organ has also stressed that 55 percent of companies already take into account the reduction of environmental impact on their products or services, while 15 percent have or are in the process of implementing a certification related to environmental sustainability. “This is a success of Spanish society and as we are an integral part of that society we serve, which really worries this aspect is promising,” he applauded.

With regard to established social or practical aspects, 85 percent of companies “already have strategic plans to improve health and safety aspects at work” and 84 percent have measures and tools for the management of equality, diversity and conciliation among their employees and with immediate forecast to improve them. “This data satisfies me. It is to see, indeed, that The world of business, in its various degrees, is very committed. They are very high percentages that reflect the sensitivity of our companies, ”he has abounded.

Equality

In the Equality section of the study, Méndez Pozo explained that the study includes the opinion of companies in selection processes, internal promotions and remuneration; number of internal and external employees and communications.

As a detail of the sample, 77 percent of the companies have less than 50 workers and 23 percent more than 50. “In this way, almost 80 percent claim to know the legislative obligatory nature about plans and protocol of sexual harassment and by reason of sex, of which which 63 percent have action protocol In case of situations or behaviors of sexual harassment or by reason of sex, “he said.

With regard to equality as a strategic principle for companies, 60.3 percent say it has been marked in areas such as their vision and values, the company plan, the memory memory and the website, among others. “It highlights the 64 percent that has made formations in terms of equality in recent years who have attended women and men in a balanced way in 51.9 percent,” he detailed.

On the other hand, he has encrypted in 98.7 percent of the companies surveyed the existence of “remuneration equality between women and men that perform similar or equally productive work “to indicate that, when carrying out a selection process to hire new working people, 94.9 percent have guaranteed equal opportunities to all candidates.” Also, among the companies surveyed that have carried out internal promotions, these have occurred in a balanced way between women and men in 75.7 percent, “he added

However, in the case of professional management categories the relationship is balanced in 58.5 percent without any of the two sexes representing less than 40 percent or more than 60 percent. In the rest of the professional categories, almost 56 percent recognize “maintain balance.”

Regarding hiring, most companies ensure that it is “balanced” between women and men, and within the typology, indefinite contracts to women represent 23 percent compared to 14 in men and this same line remains in temporary contracts. “In 51.3 percent of cases, companies do not have any jobs in which only men or women are hired and 3.8 percent are autonomous and do not have other working people,” he insisted.

“In terms of equality, Some fringes may be missing, But it has been evident that most companies value people’s capacity and talent above their gender, “he said.

To conclude, Méndez Pozo has stressed that the exposed data “reflect the effort” of companies when betting “for sustainability, equality, as strategic and transverse axes to gain competitiveness and productivity.”