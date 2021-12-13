Home page world

The fire brigade found four of the six missing people during rescue work © Twitter screenshot Vigili del Fuoco

After the gas explosion and the collapse of houses in Sicily, rescue workers discovered four more bodies.

Rome – After the Gas explosion and the collapse of houses in Sicily, rescue workers discovered four more bodies. The fire brigade found four of the six people still missing during the rescue work on the destroyed buildings on Monday morning. This increased the number of confirmed fatalities in the town of Ravanusa near Agrigento in the south of the island to seven. For the two still missing people, there is little hope of finding them alive under the rubble.

The fire brigade announced on Twitter that they searched and dug under the collapsed building for 30 hours continuously after the accident.

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m. there was a strong gas explosion. As a result, a four-story house collapsed and several other buildings were destroyed. Two women were found alive by the rescuers. Around 100 people could no longer get into their houses, the area was like a field of rubble, and fires flared up again and again. (dpa)