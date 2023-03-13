Dhe anti-war drama “Nothing New in the West” has won a total of four Oscars – more than any other German film before it. For the Best International Film award, director Edward Berger’s Netflix production beat Argentina’s ‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘Close’ from Belgium, ‘EO’ from Poland and ‘Poland’ The Quiet Girl” from Ireland.

Director Berger thanked his team and family. “Oh god, this means so much to us,” he said on stage.

Nine nominations

“Nothing New in the West” was nominated in a total of nine categories, including the first German entry in the top category of best film.

Apart from Best International Film, it won these awards:

Best Camera: James Friend

best film music: Volker Bertelmann alias Hauschka

Best Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper

With the film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s anti-war novel of the same name, a German entry received the Oscar for best international film for the fourth time in history.

Previous winners of the foreign Oscar:

the film adaptation of the novel “The Tin Drum” by Volker Schlöndorff in 1980,

Caroline Link’s emigrant drama Nowhere in Africa in 2003

as well as the Stasi drama “The Lives of Others” by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck in 2007.

Seven Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Big winner at the 95th Academy Awards was “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. The film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, won a total of seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).









picture series



Academy Awards

:



Highlights of the 95th Academy Awards



In the sci-fi action comedy, a Chinese-born laundromat manager is suddenly catapulted into a multiverse of parallel worlds and must battle a super-villain who is her daughter.