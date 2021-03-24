Liverpool know that they will have to move in the market this summer of 2021. The ‘reds’, in addition to testing Kylian Mbappé, will lose Georgino Wijnaldum in midfield. The Dutchman, key to winning the Premier and the Champions League in recent seasons, wants to try away from Liverpool and leaves Klopp’s ‘lame’ in the eleven.

Thus, from Anfield, they are looking for spare parts and the English press places four candidates to replace the midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul, Renato Sanches, Yves Bissouma and Florian Neuhaus.

Two more renowned options

Rodrigo De Paul and Renato Sanches are the two options with the most poster of the four that Liverpool manages. Without a doubt, the Argentine is the one who is showing the highest level from Udinese. After a period of youth with little fruit in Valencia, De Paul has spent years at a good level in Italy where he has occupied different demarcations and He has emerged as an excellent midfielder with arrival who could be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Renato Sanches is looking for the great level that Golden Boy made him in his time at Benfica. In France, he has rediscovered a good part of his best football. The Lille, due to the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, could be forced to sell and Sanches would come out at a fairly competitive price. He has experience in English football (Swansea), although it was not very good.

Experience in the Premier and the German option

Neuhaus is, according to reports from the Islands, one of Klopp’s favorite options. The German midfielder from Borussia Mönchengladbach has seven goals and seven assists so far this season and the German finds a fit in his scheme to link with the three above. The price would go up to 40 million euros of its clause and the player himself has previously denied that it could be moved this summer.

Yves Bissouma would be another option for Klopp if he wants a midfielder who fits and also has already managed with some success in the Premier. The Brigthon is standing out this season with the seagulls and has several clubs behind (Arsenal, Leicester …). It is a fixed for Graham Potter and is valued at 17 million euros. The ‘seagulls’ could value a sale.