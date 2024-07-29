Chihuahua, Chih.- Yesterday morning, four of the eight people arrested last Thursday at kilometer 70 in the town known as El Sauz were transferred to the facilities of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), and charges were filed against them.

The arraignment of Víctor Manuel RB, Eden Iván MS, Jesús Daniel SG, and Elías AC is scheduled for July 30; the crimes for which they were charged have not been provided.

Yesterday, the detainees arrived at the courthouse aboard the Black Mamba unit, escorted by several units from the Municipal Police and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) as well as K9 groups, who set up the operation to carry out the transfer.

At least three vehicles were seized from these alleged criminals at the time of their arrest, these being a gray Ford Mercury, a Jeep Liberty, and inside were seized two 9mm and .380 caliber handguns with loaded magazines and a bag of marijuana.

After making the first arrests, they managed to identify a second criminal cell in which they were placed under arrest on the De la Juventud ring road and Juan Escutia boarded a white Chevrolet Tahoe pickup truck.

Last Thursday, as a result of a special operation, the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM), reported the arrest of eight members of a criminal cell, as well as the seizure of vehicles, weapons and drugs.

Official reports indicate that the first arrests were made at kilometer 70 of the Chihuahua-Juarez highway, near the town of El Sauz, where a gray Ford Mercury pickup truck was located, driven by two men identified as Elias AC, originally from Durango, who was accompanied by a 17-year-old teenager, identified as AGM, originally from Ciudad Juarez.

Inside the truck they found two 9mm and .380 caliber pistol-type firearms, with loaded magazines, as well as plastic bags with dried grass with the characteristics of marijuana.

At the same location, they intercepted a second Jeep Liberty-type truck, in which Jesús Daniel SG, 26 years old and originally from Torreón, Víctor Manuel RB, from Sinaloa, and Eden Iván MS, who had a valid arrest warrant for the crime of attempted aggravated homicide, were traveling.

Following the first arrests, the intelligence group was able to identify a second correlated cell, which was arrested on the De la Juventud and Juan Escutia ring road, who were traveling in a white Chevrolet Tahoe vehicle.

Those arrested at the scene identified themselves as Martín Adrián HV, 23 years old, originally from Chihuahua; Leonardo Antonio GC, 20 years old, and Jovani MM, 18 years old, the latter two from Ciudad Juárez.