09/02/2024 – 11:36

Four of the five service activities registered advances in 2023 compared to 2022, according to data from the Monthly Services Survey, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The volume of the services sector increased by 2.3% in the year.

The transport, auxiliary transport and mail services sector expanded by 1.5%. Information and communication grew 3.4%, and professional, administrative and complementary services increased 3.7%.

Services provided to families increased by 4.7%.

The only drop occurred in the other services segment, a decline of 1.8% in 2023.