07/12/2023 – 9:55 am

Four out of five service activities recorded advances from April to May, according to data from the Monthly Service Survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the global average, the volume of services provided expanded by 0.9% in May compared to April.

The highlight was the 2.2% rise in the transport sector. The other increases occurred in information and communication services (0.2%), services provided to families (1.1%) and in other services (0.6%).

The only fall occurred in professional, administrative and complementary services, -1.0%.

annual comparison

All five service activities recorded advances in May 2023 compared to May 2022, according to data released by the IBGE. On this basis of comparison, the volume of the service sector increased by 4.7%, the 27th consecutive positive rate.

The sector of transport, services auxiliary to transport and mail, with expansion of 7.1%, exerted the main positive contribution on the total volume of services, driven by the lines of road freight; passenger air transport; maritime and port support navigation; storage; and inland freight transport.

Other advances occurred in information and communication (4.0%), professional, administrative and complementary services (3.4%), services provided to families (2.8%) and other services (0.3%).

The diffusion index – which shows the percentage of services with growth in relation to the same month of the previous year – changed from 57.2% in April to 58.4% in May.
























