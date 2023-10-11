Covers of the four novels.

Fifteen days ago, in the previous installment of our newsletter, titled caloric dystopias, I wrote about various dystopias but also about the position of those writers and critics who love to oppose literature being about what it has always been about: anything.

Now—it seems that there are those who still have doubts—before talking about the first novels of four authors who add to the cartography of our literature, as well as the first novel of an author whose work should be read and Reread by everyone, I would like to note one more trait of those writers and critics who oppose literature being about anything, because what they want is for it to be about only and exclusively what they want it to be about.

“If the story had better gone…” or “if the writer had chosen another voice to tell what…” or “he could have made his characters be…” or “what a missed opportunity, not choosing the last decade of the 20th century.” instead of the…”: talk about what is not, what is not there, what is not in the book, but is in the heads of those writers and critics who do not want literature to be a space of freedom but a private hunting reserve. Can you imagine that, to talk about the heat, one of those summer days in which one melts, we would talk about the cold that is not there, or that, to talk about the fish we are eating, we would talk about the unmatched flavor of grasshoppers?

Of course, what I have just written I have not written solely as a consequence of our newsletter above: I have written it, fundamentally, because this mechanism that I have barely described has been, too many times, the mechanism with which new writers have been attacked, if not made invisible, and, above all, new writers, not so novel and not at all novel, postponing (or preventing) too many times, too, any form of recognition and, even worse, of something similar to consecration—. This was what happened, among so many other cases, with that of Sara Gallardo, whose books—since that first and fabulous novel that is January, in which a sixteen-year-old teenager, who lives in the middle of the countryside and who discovers herself pregnant, must face the loneliness of the world, and whose reissue has just reached my hands—not a few writers and critics, at the time but also later, they decided to evaluate by what was not in them, instead of by what was there – how right Mujica Lainez was, years later, when he wrote, referring to Eisejuaz, another of Gallardo’s novels that we should all read and reread: “What a strange and beautiful book you have achieved! I can’t imagine how it occurred to you or how you dared to undertake it. What audacity! I hope people understand the value of your text. I hope you leave behind the surprise of the first pages and delve into its amazing singularity.”

Four novelties

It is obviously not about assuming that first novels can (and should, almost always) have spaces or gaps or cracks, but it is about talking about what is between those spaces, what gives rise to those gaps, of what allows the existence of the cracks, that is, of what the first novels, when they are really interesting, are in themselves; of the material—both history and language—with which they are made, for example, Araneae, by the Mexican Nayeli García, I will call it love, by the Colombian Pedro Carlos Lemus, The left side of the sun, by the Mexican Cristian Lagunas, and infertile, by the Peruvian writer Rosario Yori.

In Araneae, The protagonist, whose father abandoned her when she was little, finds out that he died a few years ago and decides, against all logic, to go find him: she is not looking for a person, it is clear, she is looking for an absence and that, precisely, is one of the issues that make this book something special; The other is the use of language—tense at all times, but also fragile: like the thread of spiders, insects that appear throughout the novel, to the point that, like reality itself, one cannot be sure when they are. true and when not.

In I will call it love, Lemus, through Pedro, who could well be his alter ego, part of a separation to tell, with an incredible capacity for managing emotional distances – perhaps this is the greatest of the book’s virtues: how it brings the reader closer and how it distances them, placing us in the very difficult space of what is suggested -, a double story or, rather, the concave and convex side of human relationships: abandonment and protection, renunciation and shelter.

The left side of the sun, winner of the most recent edition of the Mauricio Achar Prize, tells, with transparent and clean prose and a truly impressive rhythm, in addition to a use of language and silences typical of someone who has a very unique ear, the season that Yukio Mishima spent in Mexico, to, from this, unravel various aspects of his life, love and desire.‌

infertile, at the same time that it tells the slope into which desires can become, whether natural or imposed, and how that slope drags the rest of life, generates, in the reader – it must be one of its greatest virtues: calm in the midst of disaster — the feeling of being in front of the calmest rider in the world, but also in front of a runaway animal.

Coordinates

Of January, as well as Eisejuaz, It is found in various editions, but the one that came into my hands this last time was Laguna Libros. Araneae was published by Barret and Lata Peinada. I will call it love, as well as The left side of the sun and infertile They were published by Random House, in Colombia, Mexico and Peru, respectively.

