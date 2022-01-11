The Burgos Football Club has communicated four new positive cases of players from the first squad, after receiving the results of the PCR tests carried out in the morning on the players’ return to training. Those affected are isolated at home and asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. Following the regulations set by LaLiga, the club’s team, coaching staff and staff will continue to carry out daily tests.

We remember that Burgos was affected in the last two weeks by up to 13 cases of coronavirus infections among employees, technical staff and first staff. As for the players, the last ones to join the training sessions were Álvaro Rodriguez and Ernesto before the match against Real Valladolid last Saturday, having overcome the disease, in addition, both participated in the match played at José Zorrilla. The coach himself, Julián Calero, who was able to lead his team in the last derby, also recovered.

The team will continue training until Saturday despite not having a day this coming weekend and will rest on sunday to face the following week as a normal League to prepare the duel against Leganés, on the 23rd.