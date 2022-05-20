A few months ago we were made aware of the remake of live to live, RPG video game that will be receiving a western localization after being an exclusive to the Japanese market. Since then not much has been mentioned about it, but now Square Enix It has already thrown all the meat on the grill with four new video previews.

The trailers cover four different time periods: The Wild West, The Middle Ages, The Near Future, and Edo Twilight. In each one there is a main character, who will have his own story and reasons to launch into combat. The best thing is that the premise of everything indicates that at some point everyone is going to cross paths, thus causing a lot of curiosity in the fans.

Here you can see them all:

In addition to making all this known in relation to live to liveit was also commented that a special soundtrack will be released on July 27th, a few days after the premiere of the video game. The information was released by Twitter and through a special broadcast in which the development team and the musical composer herself were presented, Yōko Shimomura.

From all the above, it seems that Square Enix is betting a lot on this remake, because the influence it would later have is noticeable by miles Octopath Traveler, game that also brings together a group of unknown characters. For many it will be their first approach with this classic, that means that it has a good chance of sales.

Remember that the next one is released July 22 for Switch.

Via: nintendo life