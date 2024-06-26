For those who don’t know, Netflix In addition to offering series and movies to its users around the world, it also does so with some video games, at least that is available for those who use the streaming application on their devices. Apple and Android. Within the catalog there are games that are worth it like TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, the classic trilogy Grand Theft Auto and even recently braid in its anniversary edition.

To continue launching successes, Netflix has announced the arrival of four new games to the platform, which are Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, Netflix Stories: The Perfect Couple, The Case of the Golden Idol and Hearts. All of different genres, this so that users can experiment with them and, above all, have fun. It is worth mentioning that they are now available for those who have active membership.

Here is the description of the four:

The Case of the Golden Idol (Now available) Chaos, magic and infamous murders! Examine the clues and use your powers of deduction to solve a series of grisly murders and the twisted mystery of a cursed family heirloom in this point-and-click detective adventure game. Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (Now available) Attention, spectral scouts! Something spooky is coming: A bus crash has you lost on a mysterious (yet adorable) island. Explore this peculiar place and make friends with the tender spirits of ghostly bears who need your help to remember their past and find peace. Customize a beautiful, busy camp by crafting, decorating and building furniture to bring the island to life. Hopefully, you’ll be able to reunite with your lost scout troop while you repair your bus. Hearts (Now available) Play your hand carefully in this quintessential card game and avoid taking hearts… Or collect them all for a “moonshot”! Whether you’re very experienced at this classic game or it’s your first time playing, MobilityWare’s simple, streamlined version offers smart features to fine-tune your strategy and play at the level of challenge that’s right for you. Netflix Stories: The Perfect Couple (Now Available) You do very well making a podcast about relationships and go on the hit dating reality show in search of love. But when a familiar face shows up on the first night, you’ll have to decide whether you want to explore what could have been or search for something (and someone) new. Nick Lachey is the host of the game, just like on the show. After Love is blind and A place to dream, arrives The perfect couple, the new installment of Netflix stories, the growing catalog of games based on the most popular movies and series and from Netflix.

It is worth mentioning that these games can only be tried for those who have an ad-free plan, otherwise they will not appear in the options.

Via: Netflix

Author’s note: Netflix is ​​little by little offering decent content in games, but I feel like it is still missing some that could be worth it. It will be a matter of waiting and seeing if they improve even more in the future.