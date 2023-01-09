León, Guanajuato.- In the state of Guanajuato, Some municipalities registered poor air quality this Sunday, cities such as: León, Irapuato, Salamanca and Purísima del Rincón woke up without good air conditions, The Ministry of the Environment and Territorial Planning (SMAOT) recommended avoiding vigorous outdoor activities.

The SMAOT, registered at six in the morning this Sunday, through the monitoring of air quality to the four municipalities with poor air quality, due to Particles Less than 10 microns (PM10).

This type of particle, according to information from the World Health Organization (WHOS), is made up of dust, pollen, ash, which are a risk to humans if they enter the respiratory system and They are a factor to acquire multiple diseases.

In the city of Leon, the monitoring carried out by the SMAOT yielded results taken at the analysis station located in CICEG, it detected higher levels of contamination, while the Faculty of Medicine with acceptable levels of air quality and in the T-21 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), registered air with good quality.

Children and the elderly are the population most at risk that presents vulnerability to acquire diseases.

When air quality is monitored and the results are not positive, a poor quality is recommended to reduce vigorous physical activities outdoors for sensitive groups, children, older adults, people with any disease.

We recommend you read:

The municipalities of Irapuato, Salamanca and Purísima del Rincón returned results from a sunrise with poor air quality conditions.

On the other hand, the rest of the cities where there are monitoring stations that are located in the cities of: Abasolo, San Luis de la Paz, San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato Capital and Celaya, They have acceptable air quality, in good condition.