Rubiales has four more years in the Federation. As he arrived in the middle of a term due to the precipitous fall of Villar, he had to accumulate activity in two years to face these new elections. And by faith he did. It has improved income, it has brought more money to modest football, it has given a new meaning to the Super Cup, has strengthened the structure of the Federation, has regained control of Women’s Football and Futsal, has ended the dance until the last minute of where to take the Cup final and has prepared a reorganization of ‘pre-professional’ football, with two categories between the Third and the Second. Good idea.

All of this has left him unrivaled. I like that less, but it is customary that Florentino installed and it has spread to LaLiga (with Tebas it is the same) and here. The Bulgarian won by acclamation, with 95 votes in favor and 10 abstentions among the 105 assembly members (only 35 left) present. The only strong opponent that appeared was Casillas, but Florentino, who is starting a pinion with Rubiales, threw the cape at him offering him a place in Madrid. Between that, the entanglement of the pandemic and Rubiales’ skillful handling of the dates, Casillas gave up. There was no reasonable alternative. What was spoken of Rajoy was a rigorous delivery.

Now it remains for him to fix his relationship with Tebas (Viana’s pact was a pamema signed in an ice bar), which in turn I hope will continue in LaLiga, where he has marked a before and after. You know that the Prosecutor’s Office is looking for his shoes. Specifically, they look for their own economic interests beyond the son, in Fuenlabrada, and incidentally to see if they appear anywhere else. They will search the back room thoroughly and as soon as they find something they will try to disqualify you, which would cause a disaster. Hopefully it is not like that, hopefully both continue and hopefully assume that the treatment they dedicate to each other is irresponsible because it makes all football suffer.