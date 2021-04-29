Four Russian regions have announced an additional day off after the May holidays. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the relevant resolutions of the heads of the regions, in Tatarstan and Bashkiria, this day due to the celebration of the Muslim Eid al-Adha in honor of the end of fasting in the month of Ramadan was announced on May 13, in Crimea – on May 14, and in Dagestan – both dates.

Earlier it was reported that a non-working day on May 11 this year on the occasion of Radonitsa will be announced in Adygea, the Saratov region and the Krasnodar Territory. The decision to make this day a non-working day was also made by the authorities of the Stavropol Territory and the Penza Region.

By order of President Vladimir Putin, the Russians will rest from May 1 to 10.