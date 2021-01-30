Goalkeeper Bulka, defender Álex Martín, midfielder Kleandro and striker Harper will be the last four casualties announced by Cartagena 72 hours after the January market close, except for an unexpected absence at the last minute. The club has not found any replacement of guarantees on the left-handed side to rescind David Forniés, nor Julián Delmás has seen with good eyes leaving a Second B team on loan, knowing the few options he will have to play with Antoñito’s competition , David Simón and even the attacker De Blasis on the right-hand side.

The countdown begins in an exit operation that in the last hours of yesterday left the Polish Bulka with offers in France and the Canary Álex Martín one step away from enlisting in the ranks of Cádiz B, in Second B. The novelty with the central de 23 years is that the yellow subsidiary is studying the option of incorporating it as property, instead of being transferred. It must be remembered that the player born in Las Palmas, who has just turned 23 and has no minutes, ends his contract in June 2022.

Efesé bet very strongly on Álex Martín last summer, when the club preferred to sign him over to extend the loan with Leganés for another season. For the former coach Borja Jiménez he was a very important piece: third center-back in Segunda B, the canary finished ahead of Carlos David and was even a starter in the final of the promotion. He grew a lot in Second B at the hands of the Avila player and at the beginning of this season, in his debut in professional football, he became one of the players with the most minutes on the field, scored a goal and gave an assist. Then he lowered his level and made glaring mistakes on defense.

Nacho Gil, positive for Covid-19, will return to training early next week



Too soon



A significant fact is that Cartagena lost the last seven games in which they participated. With the arrival of Raúl Navas and Toni Datkovic, his current role is that of fifth center-back in the squad. Although he is young and has projection, it seems too early to make that jump to Second.

As soon as the exits are settled, the club will be able to better shape a team with two defined and competitive elevences. Chichizola, Antoñito, Datkovic, Raúl Navas, De la Bella, Aburjania, another midfielder, Gallar, De Blasis, Elady and Rubén Castro would start with more options. In the second platoon they would be, among others, Nacho Gil. The attacker tested positive for Covid-19 and will not return to work, at least, until early next week. Monday or Tuesday, probably.