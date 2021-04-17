Another nine people after vaccination with AstraZeneca in France were diagnosed with cases of atypical thrombosis. Four new deaths are also known. About this on the night of April 17 transfert French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM).

The report states that during the entire period of use of this drug in the country, cases of thrombosis were detected in 23 people, and the vaccine also led to 8 deaths.

In total, in France, as of April 8, almost 3 thousand people were vaccinated with the drug from AstraZeneca.

“Thrombosis of cerebral veins and / or thrombosis of the stomach occurred in 21 cases,” the medical agency noted, adding that two cases of disseminated intravascular coagulation were also identified.

Among the 9 new victims of the vaccination were people around the age of 62 who had more digestive thrombosis.

On April 16, eight deaths were reported as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to data from April 2 to 8, experts recorded nine new cases of atypical localization of thrombosis, as well as two cases of isolated disseminated intravascular coagulation.

On April 15, it became known that Denmark has completely abandoned the use of the Vaxzevria coronavirus vaccine, becoming the first European state to ban the use of the drug from AstraZeneca for all population groups.

On the same day, it was reported that in Italy four deaths were recorded as a result of thrombosis after vaccination with the drug AstraZeneca.

On April 14, it was reported that the European Commission in 2022 will not renew contracts for the supply of vaccines against coronavirus with companies AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. In the future, the European Union is going to use RNA vaccines instead of vector vaccines.