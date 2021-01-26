FOUR more elderly people have died in Gibraltar with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the government has sadly reported.

A total of 69 casualties to the coronavirus have been reported on the Rock, making it proportionally one of the worst losses of any country in the world.

It follows on from more deaths over the last three days which have rocked Gibraltar’s tight-knit community.

Many elderly people have already been vaccinated by the virus, however, as the government fights back against the tide.

Three of the victims were 80 to 100-years-old and died of COVID-19 pneumonitis with underlying conditions.

The fourth death, a man of 85 to 90-years-old, died of brain issues although he had COVID-19 at the time.

“The loss of another four residents of Gibraltar today is tragic and my deepest sympathies go to all those who have lost a loved one to this terrible virus,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Gibraltar is losing our most valued generation.

“These Gibraltarians who are sadly losing their lives to this virus are the same people who have survived the Evacuation and some of the greatest challenges our community has faced.

“These are very dark times for all of us as we see our community lose so many of our treasured elder generations.”

Active cases on the Rock have gone down today to 453, out of 4,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began last year.

There are still 57 active cases in government nursing homes, 35 in COVID-19 wards and ten in the Critical Care Unit of St Bernard’s Hospital.

“Please, stay at home unless absolutely essential,” added Picardo.

If you do have to go out, lessen the risk to yourself and others by wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping a safe distance.

“When the GHA offer you the vaccine, accept it.”

A total of 10,539 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly a third of Gibraltar’s population.