Nintendo of America announced, through its official Twitter account, the arrival of four classic games for the service Nintendo Switch Online, again we have NES, SuperNES and GameBoy options. And it’s about the following games.

Mystery Tower for NES is a platform game with puzzle elements in which you control a character who can move certain parts of the stage to achieve his goal.

harvest moon from SNES in case you don’t know it, this game is one of the culprits for the addiction and proliferation of titles like Stardew Valley in which you take control of a farm that you can develop and grow to epic proportions.

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble From GameBoy, this time, Kirby is a ball that you control with the gyroscope of the Joy-Cons to make him advance through tracks that become more and more complicated.

Blaster Master: Enemy Below for GameBoy is a classic side-view shooter where you control a kind of tank.

These games should be available from June 6, 2023.

Editor’s note: Quite varied, I still feel that it would be cool if they put more NES and SNES games but hey, it’s still a good subscription for those who appreciate the classics.