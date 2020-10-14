Sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been very vocal since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Through social media posts, he has spoken about the death and investigation of Sushant. Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram and Twitter account suddenly went missing on Wednesday. Let us know that the actor was found dead in Bandra’s house on 14 June. It has been 4 months since his death. However, Shweta has not yet told the fans why her social media accounts are not visible at all. Shweta’s Facebook account is Visible.

Shweta’s followers are worried about her Instagram and Twitter account. One user wrote – Shweta Didi, cannot see any of your posts. At the same time, another user writes that has anyone hacked Shweta Didi’s account? ‘No post’ is seen written on all their social media accounts. The culprit may be targeting the social media account of the SSR’s family. Twitter Can you restore their account?

Let us tell you that Shweta shared a post on Facebook 18 hours ago, which is late on Tuesday. He shared a 2012 Facebook memory, which also wrote a quote. Shweta shared a throwback video of Sushant’s death after four months had passed. On Tuesday, Shweta made a special appeal to the fans, in which she said that she will share the mind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Sushant’s fans. Shweta tweeted, “Mann ki baat for justice and a good opportunity to raise your voice for truth. Through this we can stay united and show that the public is waiting for justice. I would also like to thank my family who have always stood together. “